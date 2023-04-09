IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Author Maggie Smith discusses new memoir 'You Could Make This Place Beautiful'

  • 'It’s safer than Viagra': OBGYN’s weigh in on Texas judge ruling to suspend FDA approval of widely used abortion pill

  • Oh, the hypocrisy 

    Tennessee lawmaker who narrowly escapes expulsion speaks out

    Senator Mazie Hirono: 'We are going to have hearings' into paid trips taken by Justice Clarence Thomas

  • Chaos and confusion following Dobbs decision will continue to mobilize voters

  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis quietly eases gun restrictions in wake of mass shootings

  • Amid Texas ruling, Washington State judge orders FDA to keep abortion pill access

  • Trump returning to New York as E. Jean Carroll trial looms

  • Rep. Pressley on abortion pill ruling: ‘This is a matter of life or death’

  • Angela Vasquez-Giroux: Wisconsin Supreme Court could decide which votes matter in 2024

  • Fox defamation case proceeding to trial is ‘big win’ for Dominion

  • Judge from Trump Org. trial to oversee hush money case

  • Rep. Deborah Ross: 'No one is above the law'

  • Republicans defend Donald Trump without knowing charges in indictment

  • Michael Beschloss on indictment: Presidents 'not supposed to be kings'

  • Security beefs up ahead of Trump court date

  • Ron DeSantis attacks Manhattan DA, rushes to Trump’s defense

  • Trump ‘scrambling’ to build defense team after hush money indictment

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court race touted as most consequential race of 2023

American Voices

Tennessee lawmaker who narrowly escapes expulsion speaks out

Two Black lawmakers in Tennessee, representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, were expelled from the state legislature after joining their constituents to protest gun violence this week. State representative Gloria Johnson joined them in the protest but narrowly escaped expulsion by one vote. Johnson joined American Voices to discuss the ongoing threat against democracy in Tennessee and why she thinks she was spared from expulsion.April 9, 2023

