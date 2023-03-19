Tennessee lawmaker shares personal abortion story in fight for abortion rights

Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee are working to roll back the state’s abortion ban, which is one of the most restrictive bans in the country. It makes no exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. Tennessee doctors who perform abortions can face up to 15 years in prison. Democrat state representative Gloria Johnson joined American Voices to share how an abortion saved her life and how she’s fighting to amend Tennessee’s current ban. March 19, 2023