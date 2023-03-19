IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Michael Beschloss: ‘We’ve never seen anything like this in the whole history of the U.S.’

    03:31

  • Texas doctor says banning abortion is a 'racist act' 

    03:52

  • New memoir adds diversity to addiction and sobriety literature

    03:55

  • What Trump’s last-minute witness means for the Manhattan investigation

    01:59

  • Trump and DeSantis tapping into grievance politics ahead of 2024 primary battle

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    Tennessee lawmaker shares personal abortion story in fight for abortion rights

    04:13
  • UP NEXT

    A possible six-week abortion ban in Florida would impact women in several states

    03:05

  • Democrats launch pro-Biden ads in four swing states

    04:31

  • 'We’ve got to monitor this for the incitement of violence': Law enforcement prepares for possible Trump indictment

    03:56

  • Donald Trump claims he’ll be arrested Tuesday in connection to hush-money investigation

    06:07

  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis points to Florida as a 'blueprint' for the nation

    02:43

  • Banning abortion pill could have far reaching impacts beyond reproductive healthcare

    03:50

  • Trump likely to be indicted ‘in a matter of days’

    02:42

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell calls Republican reactions to potential Trump arrest 'irresponsible'

    03:25

  • Silicon Valley Bank depositors will have access to ‘all of their money’, regulators say

    02:02

  • 'A policy of cruelty': Democrats, advocates rail against possible restart of migrant family detention centers

    05:52

  • Former Biden Disinformation Chief speaks out about right-wing harassment campaign

    04:05

  • Florida State Rep. Fentrice Driskell on Gov. DeSantis: 'This is a Governor that likes to suppress our stories.'

    04:14

  • Donald Trump ramps up attacks against investigators as New York prosecutors invite him to appear before grand jury

    05:15

  • The Rise of White Supremacist Propaganda in America

    02:17

American Voices

Tennessee lawmaker shares personal abortion story in fight for abortion rights

04:13

Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee are working to roll back the state’s abortion ban, which is one of the most restrictive bans in the country. It makes no exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. Tennessee doctors who perform abortions can face up to 15 years in prison. Democrat state representative Gloria Johnson joined American Voices to share how an abortion saved her life and how she’s fighting to amend Tennessee’s current ban.  March 19, 2023

  • Michael Beschloss: ‘We’ve never seen anything like this in the whole history of the U.S.’

    03:31

  • Texas doctor says banning abortion is a 'racist act' 

    03:52

  • New memoir adds diversity to addiction and sobriety literature

    03:55

  • What Trump’s last-minute witness means for the Manhattan investigation

    01:59

  • Trump and DeSantis tapping into grievance politics ahead of 2024 primary battle

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    Tennessee lawmaker shares personal abortion story in fight for abortion rights

    04:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All