Tennessee abortion ban creates chaos and confusion

Tennessee is one of several states that enacted trigger laws banning abortion as the result of the Dobbs decision. And it’s among the most restrictive, with no exceptions for rape, incest or to save a pregnant person’s life. Attorney Chloe Akers stated a non-profit to help women with the fallout from this ban. And Knoxville OBGYN Dr. Nikki Zite now has to make difficult decisions in how she cares for her patients. Both joined American Voices to discuss. Sept. 11, 2022