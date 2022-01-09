Sen. Ted Cruz felt the need to apologize for calling the Capitol riot a “terrorist attack” after criticism on Fox News. Its part of a larger trend of the whitewashing of Jan. 6 among right-wing media figures. Angelo Carusone, the president of Media Matters joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the role Fox News plays in GOP politics. Jan. 9, 2022
Now Playing
Ted Cruz and the power of Fox News
04:54
UP NEXT
'This is not a test, our democracy is in peril': Mayors fight for federal voting rights legislation
06:10
Investigating the broad plot to overturn the 2020 election
10:29
How to find time for creativity and self-care during the pandemic
05:11
New Corbevax vaccine could be global game changer
05:55
‘The guns will come out at the last minute’: The next wave of far-right extremism