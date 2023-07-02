IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Swing state Minnesota becomes progressive paradise

Swing state Minnesota becomes progressive paradise

Minnesota democrats started this year with a narrow majority, a one vote advantage in the state Senate and two vote advantage in the state House. They’ve used that to their advantage, passing over two dozen progressive laws within the first six months of the year. This has made Minnesota a progressive paradise surrounded by republican-led states. Ken Martin, the chair of Minnesota’s democratic party, joined American Voices with guest host Julián Castro to explain how Minnesota democrats managed to make so much progress in what has long been considered a swing state. July 2, 2023

