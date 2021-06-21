Supreme Court to hear case on voting restrictions in Arizona

The Supreme Court is expected to hear a case out of Arizona with big implications on voting rights. The court will decide whether restrictions on voting in the wrong precinct and ballot collection disproportionately hurts voters of color and violate federal law. Katie Barlow, a lawyer and media editor for the SCOTUS blog, joins American Voices to weigh in on the larger impacts of the Arizona decision, how conservative this majority conservative court really is, and what’s next for Justice Stephen Breyer.