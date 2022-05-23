IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Superstar Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin discusses new book

    04:47
American Voices

Superstar Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin discusses new book

04:47

Tunde Oyeneyin has a new book out called Speak, an inspirational memoir-manifesto that she hopes will resonate with people across the nation. She joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss. May 23, 2022

    Superstar Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin discusses new book

    04:47
