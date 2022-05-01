IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Study: Climate change increasing pandemic risks by forcing animal migrations

Study: Climate change increasing pandemic risks by forcing animal migrations

According to a new study by Colin Carlson and Greg Albery, climate change is pushing animals to migrate, increasing the risks of new pandemics. Staff writer for The Atlantic, Ed Yong, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the global impact and what can be done now to help tamp these risks.  May 1, 2022

