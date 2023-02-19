IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How to help men admit when they need help

    04:02

  • MSU professor on mass shooting: ‘You don’t think it’s going to happen here, and then it does’

    04:13
  • Now Playing

    Striking the right message on immigration

    04:23
  • UP NEXT

    Lawsuit: Fox News hosts knew Trump’s election lies were bogus

    02:32

  • Black business owner strives for 'reverse gentrification'

    03:13

  • Kentucky Republicans strip away rights from trans youth

    03:27

  • Nearing 1 year of war, U.S. accuses Russia of committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine

    03:03

  • New York Times criticized for anti-transgender coverage

    02:48

  • Bad Bunny's [Spanish] performance shows institutions are failing to keep up with the new mainstream

    03:40

  • Why eating culturally relevant foods is important

    03:53

  • How Michael Cohen’s testimony could help take down Trump

    02:17

  • Gov. DeSantis and the future of the Republican Party

    03:29

  • House Republicans ramp up investigations into political rivals

    03:26

  • Race relations expert explains why it’s important to understand the history of American racism  

    06:11

  • House GOP pushes forward with investigation into 'weaponization' of federal government

    03:47

  • Florida state rep fears what a DeSantis presidency could mean for world

    04:33

  • Pence subpoena signals ‘intense activity’ in Jan. 6 investigation

    03:09

  • The political fallout of the Chinese spy balloon

    04:46

  • Advocate groups lay out Youth Agenda ahead of State of the Union

    04:17

  • ‘African American history is U.S. history’: Scholars explain its importance

    03:40

American Voices

Striking the right message on immigration

04:23

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) led a Congressional delegation of Freshmen Republicans to the border, where there was a lot of fearmongering and talks about more border security and drugs. Ironically, his trip came as border crossings dipped to their lowest level in the past two years, thanks in part to new restrictions from the Biden Administration. American Voices guest host Paola Ramos is joined by Sergio Gonzales, the Executive Director of Immigration Hub, to discuss the message democrats need to strike on the border, and the ongoing fight for immigration reform.Feb. 19, 2023

  • How to help men admit when they need help

    04:02

  • MSU professor on mass shooting: ‘You don’t think it’s going to happen here, and then it does’

    04:13
  • Now Playing

    Striking the right message on immigration

    04:23
  • UP NEXT

    Lawsuit: Fox News hosts knew Trump’s election lies were bogus

    02:32

  • Black business owner strives for 'reverse gentrification'

    03:13

  • Kentucky Republicans strip away rights from trans youth

    03:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All