Striking the right message on immigration

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) led a Congressional delegation of Freshmen Republicans to the border, where there was a lot of fearmongering and talks about more border security and drugs. Ironically, his trip came as border crossings dipped to their lowest level in the past two years, thanks in part to new restrictions from the Biden Administration. American Voices guest host Paola Ramos is joined by Sergio Gonzales, the Executive Director of Immigration Hub, to discuss the message democrats need to strike on the border, and the ongoing fight for immigration reform.Feb. 19, 2023