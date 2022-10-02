Striking the right message ahead of midterms for Democrats

With midterms approaching fast, new polling from NBC News and Telemundo shows tight numbers in favor of Democrats and President Biden among Latino voters, a key voting bloc. This comes as Democrats appear to be taking a new approach to messaging ahead of November, which includes painting a bleak future with Republican leadership. Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and MSNBC Political Contributor Eugene Daniels joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the stakes for voters.Oct. 2, 2022