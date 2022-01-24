IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former AG William Barr has met 'voluntarily' with Jan. 6 committee

    07:07

  • How Generation Z is saving America

    05:29

  • Former Maricopa County Recorder runs for Arizona Secretary of State

    05:05

  • Jan. 6 Committee in talks with former AG Barr as it requests testimony from Ivanka Trump

    08:07
  • Now Playing

    States attempt to restrict teaching about race

    06:16
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Everyone’s life still feels like it’s in chaos’: New poll reveals Americans’ pessimism

    10:54

  • Ivanka Trump’s chance to stand up for American democracy

    07:58

  • Sen. Mitch McConnell suggests black voters are different from Americans

    06:07

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: Threat to Roe v. Wade is a ‘wake-up call’

    04:53

  • A Democratic Strategist hits the road to register Texas voters amid new restrictions: 'Even I’m confused'

    06:08

  • 'We’re going to wake up in a post-Roe world': The fight intensifies for reproductive rights

    06:28

  • ‘This was a coup d’etat’: Trump planned to seize power using military, fake electors

    08:50

  • DOJ announces a new unit to combat domestic terrorism but few details on how it will function 

    02:46

  • Democrats are optimistic voting rights legislation can pass despite the grim outlook

    04:15

  • Turning negative internet posts into empowering poetry

    04:34

  • Saving our planet and the right to vote

    01:58

  • Follow the money trail that led to the insurrection

    02:31

  • Fighting the GOP plot to make it harder for Americans to vote

    05:23

  • Why the GOP fears voting reform

    02:56

  • Gerrymandered Ohio map deemed unconstitutional

    02:37

American Voices

States attempt to restrict teaching about race

06:16

Black Mississippi state senators walked out of the senate chamber in protest of a bill passed banning teaching about race. A similar bill is making its way through the Florida legislature. Florida state senator Shevrin Jones joined American Voices to discuss. Jan. 24, 2022

  • Former AG William Barr has met 'voluntarily' with Jan. 6 committee

    07:07

  • How Generation Z is saving America

    05:29

  • Former Maricopa County Recorder runs for Arizona Secretary of State

    05:05

  • Jan. 6 Committee in talks with former AG Barr as it requests testimony from Ivanka Trump

    08:07
  • Now Playing

    States attempt to restrict teaching about race

    06:16
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Everyone’s life still feels like it’s in chaos’: New poll reveals Americans’ pessimism

    10:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All