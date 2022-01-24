Black Mississippi state senators walked out of the senate chamber in protest of a bill passed banning teaching about race. A similar bill is making its way through the Florida legislature. Florida state senator Shevrin Jones joined American Voices to discuss. Jan. 24, 2022
Former AG William Barr has met 'voluntarily' with Jan. 6 committee
07:07
How Generation Z is saving America
05:29
Former Maricopa County Recorder runs for Arizona Secretary of State
05:05
Jan. 6 Committee in talks with former AG Barr as it requests testimony from Ivanka Trump
08:07
Now Playing
States attempt to restrict teaching about race
06:16
UP NEXT
‘Everyone’s life still feels like it’s in chaos’: New poll reveals Americans’ pessimism