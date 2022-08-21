State-by-state abortion laws cause new complications

The consequences of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade have been far reaching. Law professor Michele Goodwin joined American voices to discuss new obstacles people are facing to get access to the procedure. Including a mom forced to carry a fetus to term even though it’s skull will never develop, and a teen who was told she’s not “mature” enough to receive an abortion. Goodwin is also the author of “Policing the Womb.” Aug. 21, 2022