American Voices

Spy balloon astonishes U.S. defense officials

05:31

It turns out that sending a spy balloon over U.S. territory is a complete departure from China’s modus operandi. There is also no reason to believe that America will be at war with China any time soon. Retired General Barry McCaffrey and Former CIA Operative, Tracey Walder, break down the key takeaways from the spy balloon incident with American Voices guest host, Julián Castro.Feb. 5, 2023

