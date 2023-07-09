Special Counsel zeroes in on chaotic oval office meeting in final days of Trump presidency

Special counsel Jack Smith is reportedly focusing on a chaotic oval office meeting that took place on Dec. 18, 2020 that sheds light on the extent at which Donalt Trump tried to hold onto power. Meanwhile, Trump continues throwing accusations against the Justice Department and Jack Smith, calling their investigations a witch hunt. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her legal panel discuss the latest dots Jack Smith may be connecting in his investigation into Trump’s involvement on January 6th, and new details on how Trump handled classified documents while in the White House.July 9, 2023