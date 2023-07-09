Special Counsel Jack Smith zeroes in on 'fake electors' scheme in Jan. 6 investigation

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Special Correspondent for Vanity Fair, Molly Jong-Fast, and MSNBC Contributor, Joyce Vance, to discuss the impact of Donald Trump’s laundry list of legal trouble on the 2024 presidential election, Special Counsel Jack Smith’s focus on “fake electors”, and the latest legal jeopardy for Rudy Giuliani.July 9, 2023