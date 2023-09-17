IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • “It’s a pretty sad day”: TX State Sen. Gutierrez reflects on AG Paxton acquittal

    04:45

  • Trump denies pressuring House Republicans to impeach Biden

    05:29
  • Now Playing

    Speaker McCarthy warns shutdown showdown could backfire on GOP

    05:16
  • UP NEXT

    Jennifer Rubin: Republicans reveal contempt for Americans’ intelligence

    04:02

  • National STEM challenge encourages science innovation among kids

    04:46

  • Woman shares why she’s suing Tennessee over abortion ban

    05:54

  • Republicans distract with Biden impeachment as childcare cliff draws near

    04:34

  • House Republicans blasts lack of evidence to justify impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    03:56

  • The Mahsa Movement one year later

    04:32

  • How Fox News sowed the seeds of the President Biden impeachment inquiry

    04:46

  • Six Colorado voters sue to keep Trump off state’s 2024 ballot

    04:40

  • Enrique Tarrio: the Latino Proud Boys Leader who fought for Trump

    04:36

  • A government shutdown looms

    03:42

  • “Latin Ignition” show during New York Fashion Week celebrates global impact of Latinos across creative industries

    04:35

  • Why COVID infections are on the rise

    04:11

  • Why Hurricane Lee’s rapid intensification has meteorologists and climate scientists worried

    02:53

  • Is defending Donald Trump a career breaker for Georgia Republicans?

    03:17

  • Abortion bans drain red states of doctors

    03:18

  • As Donald Trump escalates his attack on American institutions, President Biden warns of threats to Democracy

    04:25

  • South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem endorsed Trump for president despite long list of federal charges

    04:56

American Voices

Speaker McCarthy warns shutdown showdown could backfire on GOP

05:16

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is warning a government shutdown could backfire on the GOP. Kadia Tubman, Senior Editor for Insider and MSNBC Political Contributor Matt Dowd joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how far-right members of the GOP are threatening to remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker if they don’t get their way. Sept. 17, 2023

  • “It’s a pretty sad day”: TX State Sen. Gutierrez reflects on AG Paxton acquittal

    04:45

  • Trump denies pressuring House Republicans to impeach Biden

    05:29
  • Now Playing

    Speaker McCarthy warns shutdown showdown could backfire on GOP

    05:16
  • UP NEXT

    Jennifer Rubin: Republicans reveal contempt for Americans’ intelligence

    04:02

  • National STEM challenge encourages science innovation among kids

    04:46

  • Woman shares why she’s suing Tennessee over abortion ban

    05:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All