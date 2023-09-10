IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Abortion bans drain red states of doctors

  • As Donald Trump escalates his attack on American institutions, President Biden warns of threats to Democracy

    South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem endorsed Trump for president despite long list of federal charges

    Over 2000 dead after 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Morocco

  • How hateful rhetoric leads to acts of violence

  • Pres. Biden and Trump struggle to appeal to young voters

  • Trump 'skirting the line' with social media threats

  • Remembering Former Governor Bill Richardson

  • Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito begin revealing their trips and gifts from Republican donors

  • Why Trump hasn’t asked to move the Georgia case to federal court

  • Can congress avoid a government shutdown?

  • Noelle Nikpour: GOP Lunatic fringe focuses in on things that don't matter

  • Julian Castro: Certain republicans have created a climate of hate

  • Florida, criticized for its controversial Black history curriculum, grapples with racially motivated massacre

  • Mark Meadows fights to move Georgia election interference case to federal court

  • Debunking false GOP abortion claims

  • New memoir digs into the daunting impact of the 'model minority' myth

  • Jacksonville mayor says suspected shooter was 'aware' of 2018 mass shooting

  • FBI: Jacksonville shooting being investigated as a hate crime

  • Three people dead in racially-motivated shooting in Jacksonville, sheriff says

American Voices

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem endorsed Trump for president despite long list of federal charges

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem welcomed Donald Trump to Rapid City Friday night with a key endorsement ahead of the GOP primary elections. As more GOP leaders back a candidate that could be a convicted felon by election day, Trump’s legal exposure grows. An MSNBC political panel joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how Trump legal woes overshadow the 2024 campaign.  Sept. 10, 2023

