American Voices

South Carolina pushes to ban abortions while Michigan fights for protections

04:49

Another abortion ban was pushed through this week, this time in South Carolina. The bill is now headed to the state senate. And in Michigan, the Board of State Canvassers failed to certify a ballot initiative that would allow voters to decide whether abortion rights will remain protected in the state. Julián Castro was joined by a panel to discuss the ongoing fight for abortion rights across the country. Sept. 4, 2022

