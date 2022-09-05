IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rev. William Barber II launches campaign to reach low-income voters ahead of 2022 midterms

    02:20

  • Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali says mainstream Republicans are MAGA

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    South Carolina and Michigan fight for abortion rights

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    How Trump is fueling ‘an industrial complex for conspiracies’

    03:17

  • Retired Lieutenant General talks solutions to the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi

    01:38

  • Jan. 6 committee members urge Ginni Thomas to testify

    03:17

  • Why Trump’s excuses for taking classified documents won’t hold up in court

    03:49

  • Sen. Roland Gutierrez says Texas isn’t doing enough for Uvalde victims

    01:07

  • South Carolina pushes to ban abortions while Michigan fights for protections

    04:49

  • Clint Watts: Rise in far-right extremism could ‘break up the country’

    02:05

  • Could Trump’s lawyers take the fall for the Mar-a-Lago documents?

    03:39

  • 'Policy vs. theater': The contrast between GOP and Dem midterms strategy

    06:55

  • Trump says he’ll pardon Jan. 6 rioters if reelected

    02:24

  • Michigan’s top doctor testifies against abortion ban: ‘The law is problematic in so many ways’

    03:25

  • 'The accountability movement against Trump is being led by women'

    03:15

  • Rep. Cárdenas: Student debt relief will help everyone

    02:29

  • Donald Trump ramps up attacks against government agencies following FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

    05:40

  • How the Mar-a-Lago stash threatens America’s place on the world stage

    03:49

  • Daniela Pierre-Bravo shows how to turn feeing like 'the other' into a superpower

    03:51

  • Republicans criticize Justice Dept. for protecting state secrets in Trump documents

    04:06

American Voices

South Carolina and Michigan fight for abortion rights

04:18

South Carolina’s republican-led senate is expected to vote on an abortion ban this week, while abortion rights advocates push for a ballot measure to protect abortion rights in Michigan. Guest host Julián Castro sat down with Jenny Black, South Atlantic Planned Parenthood CEO and president, to discuss the ongoing fight for abortion rights across the nation. Sept. 5, 2022

  • Rev. William Barber II launches campaign to reach low-income voters ahead of 2022 midterms

    02:20

  • Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali says mainstream Republicans are MAGA

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    South Carolina and Michigan fight for abortion rights

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    How Trump is fueling ‘an industrial complex for conspiracies’

    03:17

  • Retired Lieutenant General talks solutions to the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi

    01:38

  • Jan. 6 committee members urge Ginni Thomas to testify

    03:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All