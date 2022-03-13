Some Russians trust state TV over their own relatives in Ukraine
04:08
State-run television is becoming the main news source in Russia as the Kremlin criminalizes the free press and shuts down social media sites. Atlantic staff writer Olga Khazan discusses the “parallel universe” on Russian TV, which blames Ukrainians for the invasion.March 13, 2022
Some Russians trust state TV over their own relatives in Ukraine
