    Six Colorado voters sue to keep Trump off state’s 2024 ballot

    Enrique Tarrio: the Latino Proud Boys Leader who fought for Trump

  • A government shutdown looms

  • “Latin Ignition” show during New York Fashion Week celebrates global impact of Latinos across creative industries

  • Why COVID infections are on the rise

  • Why Hurricane Lee’s rapid intensification has meteorologists and climate scientists worried

  • Is defending Donald Trump a career breaker for Georgia Republicans?

  • Abortion bans drain red states of doctors

  • As Donald Trump escalates his attack on American institutions, President Biden warns of threats to Democracy

  • South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem endorsed Trump for president despite long list of federal charges

  • Over 2000 dead after 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Morocco

  • How hateful rhetoric leads to acts of violence

  • Pres. Biden and Trump struggle to appeal to young voters

  • Trump 'skirting the line' with social media threats

  • Remembering Former Governor Bill Richardson

  • Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito begin revealing their trips and gifts from Republican donors

  • Why Trump hasn’t asked to move the Georgia case to federal court

  • Can congress avoid a government shutdown?

  • Noelle Nikpour: GOP Lunatic fringe focuses in on things that don't matter

  • Julian Castro: Certain republicans have created a climate of hate

American Voices

Six Colorado voters sue to keep Trump off state’s 2024 ballot

A group of six voters in Colorado are suing to keep Trump off the ballot because the 14th Amendment of the Constitution states no person shall hold any office if they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” after having taken an oath to support the Constitution. A political panel joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the path forward of holding Trump accountable for the plot to overturn the 2020 election. Sept. 10, 2023

