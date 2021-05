President Biden this week made the announcement Americans have been waiting a year and a half for: those of us who are vaccinated no longer have to mask up. It’s great news, but does the new directive carry any risk? Doctor Uche Blackstock, Founder and CEO of Advancing Health Equity, joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to give her the lowdown on why vaccinated Americans can stop worrying and start living their old lives again.