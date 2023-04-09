Senator Mazie Hirono: 'We are going to have hearings' into paid trips taken by Justice Clarence Thomas

Senator Mazie Hirono, member of the Senate Judiciary Committee told MSNBC Saturday night that the Senate will hold hearings after a ProPublica report revealed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas did not disclose lavish trips paid for by conservative billionaire Harlan Crow. Thomas has since issued a statement saying he “was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, did not have business before the Court, was not reportable.” April 9, 2023