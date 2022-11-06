IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Senator Mark Kelly warns about the threat to American democracy

06:07

Election deniers are running to control elections in Arizona. Senator Mark Kelly joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how Donald Trump’s Big Lie of a stolen elections lives on inside Arizona’s Republican Party.  Nov. 6, 2022

