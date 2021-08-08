Senate nears finish line on bipartisan infrastructure deal

The U.S. Senate is spending the weekend eyeing the finish line for a bipartisan infrastructure deal. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Capitol Hill to discuss the bill and voting rights. Tyler Pager, White House Reporter for the Washington Post, Daniel Strauss, Senior Political Reporter for the Guardian and MSNBC Political Analyst Juanita Tolliver joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how the action on the Hill will impact Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. Aug. 8, 2021