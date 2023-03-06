Sen. Tina Smith calls 'B.S.' over Walgreens’ decision on abortion pills

A decision from a federal judge in Texas could put into question the use of an abortion medication nationwide. While there has been no formal ruling yet, Walgreens announced it will stop dispensing the drug in 20 Republican states after those state’s attorney’s general threatened legal action. Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) joined MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss why she calls the decision by the pharmacy chain “B.S.”, and weighs in on where the fight for reproductive health care access goes from here. March 6, 2023