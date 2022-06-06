IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What the Corinthian Colleges case tells us about student loan relief

    03:30

  • Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation encouraging kindness to address nation’s mental health crisis

    06:32

  • How the Jan. 6 hearings will shape the DOJ’s investigation

    03:35

  • The growing devotion to guns as a deterrent against government tyranny

    04:36

  • Putin issues new threats over weapons U.S. is sending to Ukraine

    03:32
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Addressing America’s gun violence crisis beyond mass shootings

    02:11

  • Jan. 6 hearings to reveal who funded the insurrection

    03:27

  • Tony Nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz on the 'familiar chaos' that led to her remake of "The Skin of Our Teeth"

    04:15

  • New calls for more mental health resources in schools in wake of mass shootings

    02:36

  • Childcare expert says end of free meal program will be “apocalyptic”

    03:15

  • The conservative movement to expand the scope of the Second Amendment

    05:16

  • 'It’s a grim situation': Russia’s war on Ukraine surpasses 100 days

    03:20

  • Texas AG Candidate on why Ken Paxton must go

    03:02

  • Congress works to push through gun reform legislation

    04:08

  • Uvalde victims suing gun manufacturer face long road to justice

    02:50

  • Rep. Swalwell: ‘Frustrating’ to see DOJ drop contempt case against Mark Meadows

    03:43

  • 'We cannot wait for lawmakers to save us': Project Unloaded aims to end gun violence

    02:59

  • 'There’s a tremendous amount of sorrow, anger, frustration': Treating Uvalde’s trauma patients

    04:00

  • How to defeat the NRA’s ‘nonsensical’ talking points

    02:53

American Voices

Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

04:11

Sen. Susan Collins said she was shocked by the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealing justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. She said Justice Kavanaugh promised her Roe was a matter of settled law before voting to confirm him in 2018. Asawin Suebsaeng, senior reporter for The Daily Beast, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez with his reporting suggesting the Senator was duped by design.June 6, 2022

  • What the Corinthian Colleges case tells us about student loan relief

    03:30

  • Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation encouraging kindness to address nation’s mental health crisis

    06:32

  • How the Jan. 6 hearings will shape the DOJ’s investigation

    03:35

  • The growing devotion to guns as a deterrent against government tyranny

    04:36

  • Putin issues new threats over weapons U.S. is sending to Ukraine

    03:32
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

    04:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All