Sen. Mitch McConnell suggests black voters are different from Americans
06:07
Share this -
copied
Sen. Mitch McConnell claimed that African-Americans vote at similar rates compared to “Americans,” with the obvious implication that black voters are somehow not also American. He made this comment the same day the senate voted against a filibuster carve-out that would allow voting rights legislation to be passed into law. The Daily Beast columnist and Democracy-ish podcast host Wajahat Ali and democratic strategist Aisha Mills, host of Amplified on The Black News Channel, joined American Voices to discuss. Jan. 23, 2022
Ivanka Trump’s chance to stand up for American democracy
07:58
Now Playing
Sen. Mitch McConnell suggests black voters are different from Americans
06:07
UP NEXT
Rep. Barbara Lee: Threat to Roe v. Wade is a ‘wake-up call’
04:53
A Democratic Strategist hits the road to register Texas voters amid new restrictions: 'Even I’m confused'
06:08
'We’re going to wake up in a post-Roe world': The fight intensifies for reproductive rights
06:28
‘This was a coup d’etat’: Trump planned to seize power using military, fake electors