Sen. Mitch McConnell suggests black voters are different from Americans

Sen. Mitch McConnell claimed that African-Americans vote at similar rates compared to “Americans,” with the obvious implication that black voters are somehow not also American. He made this comment the same day the senate voted against a filibuster carve-out that would allow voting rights legislation to be passed into law. The Daily Beast columnist and Democracy-ish podcast host Wajahat Ali and democratic strategist Aisha Mills, host of Amplified on The Black News Channel, joined American Voices to discuss. Jan. 23, 2022