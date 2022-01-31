Sen. McConnell and the Republican party’s policy-free midterm campaign
Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell has had no issue voting "no" to nearly every item in the democrats’ agenda. But when it comes to what policies Republicans stand for, NBC News reports McConnell wants a policy-free midterm campaign. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss the reasons behind that strategy and how Democrats should message around it to drive voter turnout.Jan. 31, 2022
