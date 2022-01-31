IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Congress invests in climate resilience

  • The Supreme Court needs to work for the people

  • ‘Thousands of messages a day’: New York Times reporter reveals toll of online abuse

    Sen. McConnell and the Republican party’s policy-free midterm campaign

    Donald Trump suggests he would pardon Capitol rioters if reelected

  • The fight to restore faith in elections

  • Dissecting the importance of having a Black woman on the Supreme Court

  • Voto Latino announces campaign to hold Sen. Sinema 'accountable'

  • The sprawling plot to overturn Biden’s election victory

  • Speculation swirls over Tom Brady’s retirement

  • Former AG William Barr has met 'voluntarily' with Jan. 6 committee

  • How Generation Z is saving America

  • Former Maricopa County Recorder runs for Arizona Secretary of State

  • Jan. 6 Committee in talks with former AG Barr as it requests testimony from Ivanka Trump

  • States attempt to restrict teaching about race

  • ‘Everyone’s life still feels like it’s in chaos’: New poll reveals Americans’ pessimism

  • Ivanka Trump’s chance to stand up for American democracy

  • Sen. Mitch McConnell suggests black voters are different from Americans

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: Threat to Roe v. Wade is a ‘wake-up call’

  • A Democratic Strategist hits the road to register Texas voters amid new restrictions: 'Even I’m confused'

American Voices

Sen. McConnell and the Republican party’s policy-free midterm campaign

Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell has had no issue voting "no" to nearly every item in the democrats’ agenda. But when it comes to what policies Republicans stand for, NBC News reports McConnell wants a policy-free midterm campaign. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss the reasons behind that strategy and how Democrats should message around it to drive voter turnout.Jan. 31, 2022

Play All