Sen. Cortez Masto on Jan. 6: ‘I’ll never forget that day, and I know who was responsible’

The first Latina to reach the U.S. Senate is in a tight race against an election denier in Nevada. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez about her opponent’s “very extreme” agenda and shares why voting is the best “backstop” against the Big Lie.Nov. 6, 2022