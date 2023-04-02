Security beefs up ahead of Trump court date

In the wake of Donald Trump’s indictment, security concerns in New York and other cities around the country are mounting. The NYPD has already instructed every member of the force to report for duty in full uniform as an added precaution. MSNBC National Security Analyst Frank Figliuzzi walks American Voices guest host Symone Sanders-Townsend through the threat of far-right extremists carrying out violent protests.April 2, 2023