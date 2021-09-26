Searching for stability: Understanding factors behind Haitian migration to the U.S.

As all eyes were on the Biden Administration’s swift response to hundreds of migrants, mostly from Haiti, who were seeking refuge under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, it’s important to understand what was behind the migration that was years in the making. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez breaks down the factors that lead Haitian migrants to the southern border, searching for stability and jobs after fleeing a country devastated by natural disasters and political turmoil. Sept. 26, 2021