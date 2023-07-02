IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American Voices

SCOTUS decisions on Affirmative Action & Student Debt disproportionately impact Black Americans

05:42

The Supreme Court upended decades of precedent and progress this week through several rulings. Starting with binging an end to affirmative action. The Court also blocked president Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan. Both decisions have disproportionately negative consequences for Black Americans. Civil Rights attorney and MSNBC legal analyst Charles Coleman Jr. joined American Voices with guest host Julián Castro to help break this down. Harvard Law School professor Jeannie Suk Gersen also joined to discuss. July 2, 2023

