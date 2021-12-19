School violence internet hoax creates widespread panic
Several Tik Tok posts warned school violence was set to take place in schools across the U.S. Friday. Officials found no credible threats and deemed it a hoax. But the fear was real and caused several school districts to cancel classes. Terrorism analyst Malcolm Nance and Media Matters president Angelo Carusone joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss. Dec. 19, 2021
