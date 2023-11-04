IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American Voices

SAG-AFTRA reviewing 'last, best and final' offer from Hollywood studios

00:20

In a statement, negotiators at SAG-AFTRA say they received a proposal from studios that was characterized as their "last, best and final" offer that could end the 114-day strike.Nov. 4, 2023

