SAG-AFTRA leader: ‘We’re not here to block A.I., we’re here to put guardrails in’

Hollywood actors are joining writers on the picket line for the first joint strike in over 60 years. SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland shares why performers are fed up, including raises that don’t keep pace with inflation. “If we were to accept the offer that the studios have on the table right now, our members would make less in 2023 in real dollars than they made in 2020,” Crabtree-Ireland tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez.July 16, 2023