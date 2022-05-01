IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Russian Americans say Putin’s war is shattering their identities

American Voices

Russian Americans say Putin’s war is shattering their identities

05:56

Putin’s war is forcing some Russian Americans to feel estranged from their Russian identities. Russian born Anastasia Edel joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to share her experience. May 1, 2022

    Russian Americans say Putin’s war is shattering their identities

