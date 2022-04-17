IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • RNC searching for ‘newer, better debate platforms’ in presidential races

    06:27

  • Republican candidates lean into culture wars for political gain

    07:30
  • Now Playing

    Russia to ramp up attacks in Ukraine in coming days

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    Why France’s presidential election will be ‘critical’ for Ukraine

    05:49

  • What the first Jan. 6 acquittal means for the federal investigation

    05:44

  • ‘No signs’ Justice Dept. is investigating Trump as Jan. 6 panel weighs criminal referral

    04:28

  • Texas DA to drop murder charge against woman for ‘self-induced abortion’

    06:43

  • French presidential election could have major impact on war in Ukraine

    05:13

  • Rep. Susan Wild: U.S. must work swiftly to set timeline to welcome Ukrainian refugees 

    05:01

  • A new study unveils the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on America's poor

    06:33

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation serves as a turning point for American history

    04:50

  • Rep. Sara Jacobs: U.S. must do everything it can to hold Putin accountable

    04:04

  • GOP plots to ban abortion access for a post-Roe America

    08:55

  • Arizona GOP declares 'widespread fraud' contradicting new AG report finding no mass voter fraud

    03:51

  • Russian attacks against civilians could be a sign of 'desperation'

    04:41

  • GOP lawmakers target LGBTQ+ youth in Florida’s new culture war

    05:04

  • Justice Clarence Thomas has a Ginni problem

    05:40

  • Rep. Swalwell: Putin should forever be isolated as a world leader

    04:52

  • Marie Yovanovitch on the massacre in Bucha

    07:19

  • Jan. 6 Committee members urge DOJ to prosecute Trump

    06:19

American Voices

Russia to ramp up attacks in Ukraine in coming days

06:17

After several losses, Russia has indicated it plans to ramp up attacks in Ukraine. Former U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary Julián Castro spoke with a panel on American Voices to discuss what these ramped up attacks might look like and the implications intensified fighting in Ukraine could have for the rest of the world. April 17, 2022

  • RNC searching for ‘newer, better debate platforms’ in presidential races

    06:27

  • Republican candidates lean into culture wars for political gain

    07:30
  • Now Playing

    Russia to ramp up attacks in Ukraine in coming days

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    Why France’s presidential election will be ‘critical’ for Ukraine

    05:49

  • What the first Jan. 6 acquittal means for the federal investigation

    05:44

  • ‘No signs’ Justice Dept. is investigating Trump as Jan. 6 panel weighs criminal referral

    04:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All