Russian forces are ramping up airstrikes hitting hospitals and schools. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William B. Taylor joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Putin’s next moves. March 13, 2022
Some Russians trust state TV over their own relatives in Ukraine
04:08
U.S. weighs options following Russian oil ban
03:02
Foreign policy expert says Europe should take notes from Colombia
04:55
Now Playing
Russia escalates airstrikes across Ukraine
02:28
UP NEXT
Jason Rezaian urges ramped efforts for Brittney Griner
03:43
The next steps in helping Ukrainians amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis