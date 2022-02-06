RNC: Rioters engaged in 'legitimate political discourse'
The official position of the RNC is that those who attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021, were engaged in “legitimate political discourse.” Alicia Menendez talks to Country Over Party Founder Matt Dowd, Republican Strategist Tim Miller and Tia Mitchell, a Washington Correspondent for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, about what the statement says about Trump’s iron grip on the GOP. Feb. 6, 2022
