Right-wing extremism moves to the dark corners of internet after Capitol attack

Right-wing extremism moves to the dark corners of internet after Capitol attack04:05
When the January 6th attack on the Capitol resulted in the President losing his Twitter privileges, many of his followers simply moved to more secretive and obscure corners of the web. MSNBC’s host of “American Voices” Alicia Menendez speaks with NBC News law enforcement analyst Carmen Best and NBC News reporter Ben Collins to discuss where these people might be lurking…and what we can expect from them in the days to come.