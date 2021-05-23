Rev. William Barber II: What price do we pay if we don’t address poverty and low wealth?

A group of progressive leaders and lawmakers are unveiling a resolution calling for a Third Reconstruction to address poverty and low wages, two issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Reverend William Barber II, President of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign, and Democratic Representative Barbara Lee join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how this resolution provides a road map for lifting Americans out of poverty.