Rev. William Barber and activists head to Washington to march for the passage of the Build Back Better bill
04:39
Share this -
copied
A coalition of activists will be heading to Washington, DC on Monday to protest against West Virginia Senator, Joe Machin who continues holding up the passage of Biden's Build Back Better Agenda.
Co-Chair Of The Poor Peoples' Campaign, Reverend William Barber, will be leading the charge of this "Moral Monday" march, he joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the ongoing movement.Dec. 13, 2021
California Governor pushes to restrict assault weapons using tactics used in Texas abortion law battle
07:07
Jill Wine-Banks: Case for holding Meadows in contempt is “very strong'
03:53
Rev. William Barber and activists head to Washington to march for the passage of the Build Back Better bill
04:39
Here’s why the January 6th Commission is holding Meadows in contempt
06:19
January 6th Committee plows ahead with contempt charges against Meadows
06:45
National guard deployed in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes