Rev. Barber: What if we have a massive turnout of poor and low-wealth people in the midterms?
Bishop Reverend William Barber, Co-Chair of the Poor People's Campaign, tells American Voices Host Alicia Menendez why he isn’t so confident about some projections that Democrats could lose power in the 2022 midterms. Jan. 3, 2022
