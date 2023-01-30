Restaurant workers unknowingly help fund lobby to keep their wages low 

Most restaurant workers have to pay up to $15 for a “food handler” course before they can start working. The course is usually conducted by an organization known as ServSafe, which is owned by the National Restaurant Association. A joint investigation between the New York Times and One Fair Wage revealed the revenue from this program is being used by the National Restaurant Association to lobby against raising the minimum wage. One of the reporters behind that investigation, David Fahrenthold and president of One Fair Wage, Saru Jayaraman, joined American Voices to discuss. Jan. 30, 2023