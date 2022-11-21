Republicans divided as they take narrow control of House

Republicans narrowly won control of the House in this year’s midterm elections, while Democrats held on to control of the Senate. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has been nominated as the new speaker of the House but many Republican lawmakers are expressing reservations over his leadership. NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss and TIME Magazine National political correspondent Molly Ball, author of “Pelosi,” joined American Voices to discuss changes in congress following midterms. Nov. 21, 2022