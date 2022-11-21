Republicans divided as they take narrow control of House

- Now Playing
Republicans divided as they take narrow control of House03:30
- UP NEXT
Colorado State House Rep. reacts to the Colorado Springs shooting03:26
Colorado state lawmaker praises ‘heroes’ and ‘angles’ that confronted LGBTQ+ nightclub shooter02:44
Does the Supreme Court have an Alito problem?03:59
Anti-LGBTQ hate crimes are on the rise across the country03:40
How the new Trump special counsel compares to Mueller03:28
Pulse survivor reflects on shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub03:48
Colo. nightclub shooting witness: I will not let this incident put me back into a closet04:53
Colorado governor calls LGBTQ nightclub shooting 'horrific, sickening'04:34
'Bad Axe' documentary shows one family’s struggle through the pandemic and political tensions03:55
DACA advocates pressure Democrats in Congress to pass DACA legislation02:35
Rhode Island representative will invoke the 14th amendment to bar Donald Trump from running for president02:14
Christie urges Republicans to move on from Donald Trump04:11
Trump deflects as Garland names new special counsel02:26
What’s next for the same-sex marriage bill?04:05
Will right-wing media still cover for Trump?03:49
What Jack Smith will bring to the federal Trump investigations05:02
Gen Z voters prove to be major force in midterm elections06:33
Georgia Senate race heads to another runoff election03:12
Mar-a-Lago investigation looms over Trump’s run for re-election03:18
- Now Playing
Republicans divided as they take narrow control of House03:30
- UP NEXT
Colorado State House Rep. reacts to the Colorado Springs shooting03:26
Colorado state lawmaker praises ‘heroes’ and ‘angles’ that confronted LGBTQ+ nightclub shooter02:44
Does the Supreme Court have an Alito problem?03:59
Anti-LGBTQ hate crimes are on the rise across the country03:40
How the new Trump special counsel compares to Mueller03:28
Play All