Republicans condemn Santos a week too late: ‘Hard to even give them credit’

House Oversight Chair James Comer has joined the chorus of Republicans denouncing Rep. Santos’ lies without calling for his resignation. Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro and former Rep. David Jolly of Florida discuss both the serious and “absurd” consequences of Santos being seated in Congress. “The longer that George Santos stays there, the longer all of this damage happens to the body politic, and especially to the Republican Party,” says Castro.Jan. 16, 2023