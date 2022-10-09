Republican leaders backing Herschel Walker prioritize winning over principles

In the Georgia Senate race, Republican candidate Herschel Walker has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, but is pushing for abortion bans preventing others to make their own choices on the matter. MSNBC’S Alicia Menendez is joined by law professor Michele Goodwin, and MSNBC political analyst David Jolly, to discuss the hypocrisy over Republican and white evangelical support of Walker despite the claims, and the ongoing fight for abortion rights in AmericaOct. 9, 2022