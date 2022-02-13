Republican lawmakers rally behind Canada protesters as U.S. auto industry suffers

On Saturday, Canadian police started clearing out protesters from the Ambassador bridge after a judge ruled the blockade must end. The blockade has disrupted the flow of goods and has forced auto companies in the U.S. to roll back or halt production altogether. But the economic fallout has not stopped some Republican lawmakers from voicing their support, and the Department of Homeland security warns of protests coming soon to American cities. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by NBC’s Cal Perry reporting from Ontario and NBC News senior reporter, Ben Collins, with new reporting on how foreign fake accounts on Facebook are pushing for similar protests in America. Feb. 13, 2022