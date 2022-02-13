IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why middle-class Americans are getting ‘the worst of what this economy has to offer’

  • Ukrainian Armed forces standing ready as tensions mount with Russia

    Republican lawmakers rally behind Canada protesters as U.S. auto industry suffers

    Has Facebook reached its peak?

  • Latest jobs report reveals post-pandemic recovery for women is well behind men

  • Jan. 6 probe widens as committee utilizes tactics typically used against 'mobsters and terrorists'

  • How to stop the GOP’s school board takeover

  • 'Dear White Staffers': Anonymous Instagram testimonials slamming workplace culture grip Capitol Hill

  • Minnesota mourns the police shooting death of another black man

  • Missing the Target: Why the GOP’s rationale for banning books rings hollow

  • What’s ahead in Brian Flores’ historic lawsuit against the NFL

  • The extreme politics of the Republican Party

  • Amid increasing legal heat, Rudy Giuliani does reality TV

  • What a shifting to a COVID-19 endemic might look like

  • RNC: Rioters engaged in 'legitimate political discourse'

  • Congress invests in climate resilience

  • The Supreme Court needs to work for the people

  • ‘Thousands of messages a day’: New York Times reporter reveals toll of online abuse

  • Sen. McConnell and the Republican party’s policy-free midterm campaign

  • Donald Trump suggests he would pardon Capitol rioters if reelected

American Voices

Republican lawmakers rally behind Canada protesters as U.S. auto industry suffers

On Saturday, Canadian police started clearing out protesters from the Ambassador bridge after a judge ruled the blockade must end. The blockade has disrupted the flow of goods and has forced auto companies in the U.S. to roll back or halt production altogether. But the economic fallout has not stopped some Republican lawmakers from voicing their support, and the Department of Homeland security warns of protests coming soon to American cities. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by NBC’s Cal Perry reporting from Ontario and NBC News senior reporter, Ben Collins, with new reporting on how foreign fake accounts on Facebook are pushing for similar protests in America. Feb. 13, 2022

