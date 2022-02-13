Republican lawmakers rally behind Canada protesters as U.S. auto industry suffers
05:43
Share this -
copied
On Saturday, Canadian police started clearing out protesters from the Ambassador bridge after a judge ruled the blockade must end. The blockade has disrupted the flow of goods and has forced auto companies in the U.S. to roll back or halt production altogether. But the economic fallout has not stopped some Republican lawmakers from voicing their support, and the Department of Homeland security warns of protests coming soon to American cities. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by NBC’s Cal Perry reporting from Ontario and NBC News senior reporter, Ben Collins, with new reporting on how foreign fake accounts on Facebook are pushing for similar protests in America. Feb. 13, 2022
Why middle-class Americans are getting ‘the worst of what this economy has to offer’
07:26
Ukrainian Armed forces standing ready as tensions mount with Russia
04:35
Now Playing
Republican lawmakers rally behind Canada protesters as U.S. auto industry suffers
05:43
UP NEXT
Has Facebook reached its peak?
03:56
Latest jobs report reveals post-pandemic recovery for women is well behind men
04:52
Jan. 6 probe widens as committee utilizes tactics typically used against 'mobsters and terrorists'