American Voices

Republican extremism turns off American voters

02:52

A new survey from the Public Religion Research Institute found that 64% of American voters believe abortion should be accessible in all or most cases. This is further indication of how extreme Republican lawmakers are continually out of step with most voters. MSNBC political analyst Fernand Amandi breaks down the disconnect with American Voices host Alicia Menendez.April 17, 2023

